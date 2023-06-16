Patrons attend mocktail pop-up bar

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - People who want mocktails instead of cocktails attended a new pop-up bar in downtown Saginaw.

Lifted Life Apothecary opened for one night only in the spot of the formerly occupied Dawn of a New Day Coffee House.

The pop-up created non-alcoholic mixed drinks using natural flavors, scents, and herbs.

“Instead of just getting like a coke or a lemonade somewhere when you don’t want to drink, that’s usually the only option you get. So, we’re trying to give people other options,” said Ashley Maul, co-owner.

The owners say the business will pop up where it can with the goal of eventually opening a stand-alone shop.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.