Patrons attend mocktail pop-up bar

People who want mocktails instead of cocktails attended a new pop-up bar in downtown Saginaw.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lifted Life Apothecary opened for one night only in the spot of the formerly occupied Dawn of a New Day Coffee House.

The pop-up created non-alcoholic mixed drinks using natural flavors, scents, and herbs.

“Instead of just getting like a coke or a lemonade somewhere when you don’t want to drink, that’s usually the only option you get. So, we’re trying to give people other options,” said Ashley Maul, co-owner.

The owners say the business will pop up where it can with the goal of eventually opening a stand-alone shop.

