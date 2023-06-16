“Protect and serve”: Flint Police job fair Friday

The Flint Police Department is hosting a career fair Friday.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Do you want to protect and serve your community? The Flint Police Department is hosting a career fair Friday.

The fair is at the Genesee Shiawassee Thumb (GST) Michigan Works! Fenton Service Center. It’s at 4045 Owen Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open positions include full-time and part-time officers and a police academy trainee.

For more information, go to GST Michigan Works! website.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

