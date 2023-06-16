Showers and storms ending this evening, dry and smoky Friday

TV5 First Alert Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to move out of Mid-Michigan this evening which will give way to a dry rest of our night. Most of Mid-Michigan picked up around 0.05″-0.15″ of rain in the last 24 hours, which is not much in the grand scheme of things, but it was much needed! Clouds and wildfire smoke will generally hang around overnight.

Temperatures will continue to fall out of the middle 60s and upper 50s now down into the middle and lower 50s by early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will become quite pleasant for Mid-Michigan with our morning 50s warning into the middle 70s during the afternoon with a light north wind. We will generally remain dry and quiet tomorrow with clearing skies. Now, while we will be technically be ‘sunny’ tomorrow, our skies will again be filled with wild fire smoke from wildfires in Canada. While no major impacts are expected at this time, some amount of smoke may make it down to the surface tomorrow making it feel and smell a bit smoky.

Temperatures hold into the lower 70s through the evening will the nice weather continuing, making for a pleasant evening for outdoor activates!

