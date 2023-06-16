Smoky skies return Friday then a nice Father’s Day Weekend!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, conditions turn very dry again today with sun making a return too. Father’s Day Weekend looks fantastic with a lot of sun and warm temperatures! Although there were some showers occasionally over the past week, conditions are still very dry across Mid-Michigan. Use caution if you’ll be having a campfire or planned on grilling with an open flame such as with a charcoal grill.

Another blocking pattern is expected to set up over the Midwest next week which will continue sunny and dry conditions. As there’s always two sides to the coin, the dry weather will unfortunately lead to more drought expansion, while the other side is that it will be great weather if you planned on spending time outside, especially with school now being out. Take a look at next week in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

As you head out the door, conditions are in wonderful shape with clouds starting to break up and temperatures at a comfortable level in the middle to upper 50s. There is a stronger northeast wind, at least locally in the Tri-Cities because of the Saginaw Bay, where wind speeds are between 10 to 15 mph. We are expecting this same wind through today with gusts up to 20 mph. This will mute temperatures a little bit despite the sunnier afternoon skies, where highs only reach into the middle 70s. Without that wind, highs would have easily been able to reach 80 degrees today.

Friday will see highs in the middle 70s. (WNEM)

Wildfire smoke will start to return today due to the northeast wind lining up just right. Fortunately, the majority of the smoke will stay elevated today, but occasionally some of it will mix down to the surface lowering air quality. We’re expecting this to occur during the later morning hours (between roughly 9 AM to noon), then again for a few hours right after sunset (which is at 9:18 PM, though twilight gets close to 10 PM).

Some smoke will be able to return near the surface Friday in the late-morning hours. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies will hold through the overnight hours with a low right near 50 degrees. The wind will be light at 5 mph or less from the northwest, making for a nice night overall! Lows could fall even closer to 40 degrees in our northern row of counties.

Friday night will see highs ranging from the lower 40s north to lower 50s south. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will stick with sunny skies throughout the day and a high of 80 degrees! Average high temperatures right now are 79 to 80 degrees, so it will quite literally be an average mid-June day. Our wind will stay northwesterly in the morning, then start to veer to the northeast in the afternoon but maintain a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Lows on Saturday night fall to 53 degrees with clear skies.

Saturday will see highs in the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Sunday high temperatures will be slightly warmer at 83-84 degrees with mostly sunny skies. It couldn’t be a better day for Father’s Day. To all the dads, enjoy your day! The wind will turn to the southeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. With that southeast wind, we should not be affected by wildfire smoke.

Sunday will sees highs in the lower to middle 80s. (WNEM)

Weekend Work Zones

If you’re traveling around Mid-Michigan, even out of it this weekend, keep in mind these work zones! You may see delays if traveling through them at busier times of the day.

- US-10 PROJECT: WB US-10 is closed from just west of Euclid Ave. to I-75. EB US-10 from 4 Mile Rd to just west of Euclid will have a single lane closure.

- I-69 PROJECT: I-69 between exits 153 and 163 (near Lapeer) has single lane closures with a larger project continuing. There are full ramp closures in this stretch too, follow the posted detours!

- I-75 OAKLAND COUNTY: I-75 in Northern Oakland County will have single lane closures due to road work. It is an overnight closure that will go from 7 PM to 5 AM each day.

- US-23 LIVINGSTON COUNTY: Both sides of US-23 between Brighton and Hartland will have a single lane closure on Saturday and Sunday. This is a two lane highway so you’ll very likely encounter slowdowns and delays.

Drive safe this weekend and Happy Father’s Day!

