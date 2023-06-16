Tolling begins on Liberty Bridge

Liberty Bridge
Liberty Bridge
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Tolling started today on Bay City’s Liberty Bridge.

Those who don’t live in Bay City and people without transponders will have the option to pay $2 per crossing or $15 per month for unlimited crossings.

Related: Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions about tolling

Bay City resident Wendy Shorkey said the tolls are a good way to keep the bridge up-to-date.

“They had to close that bridge for almost a year to redo the whole bridge because it was so bad. The opening and closing, it would get stuck, so I think it’s a good idea to have bridges working all the time,” Shorkey said.

Those with transponders and a BC-PASS account with a credit or debit card on file can drive a car, truck, or SUV across for free until 2028.

Preloading your account with $25 is not required but recommended if city residents plan on pulling a trailer, camper, or boat over Liberty Bridge.

Read next:
Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked
DALY CITY, CA - APRIL 18: A bowl of medicinal marijuana is displayed in a booth at The...
Shooting in Manistee hospitalizes 2 - No current threat to public, police say
Multiple people injured in Manistee shootings, suspect at large
Michigan AG announces multistate settlement with lingerie company
Adore Me - Logo in Purple (PRNewsfoto/Adore Me)
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 2018 double murder
Gerlesa Williams and Tyler Pearson

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked
A Saginaw woman won $100,000 playing the Powerball through the Michigan Lottery.
Saginaw woman wins $100K playing lottery
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
There is a traffic alert.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75

Latest News

Midland expands Commons area, adds ‘beercade’
Shooting in Manistee hospitalizes 2 - No current threat to public, police say
Golf Scramble Raising Money for Make-A-Wish
Midland tot to compete in national beauty pageant