Tolling begins on Liberty Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Tolling started today on Bay City’s Liberty Bridge.

Those who don’t live in Bay City and people without transponders will have the option to pay $2 per crossing or $15 per month for unlimited crossings.

Bay City resident Wendy Shorkey said the tolls are a good way to keep the bridge up-to-date.

“They had to close that bridge for almost a year to redo the whole bridge because it was so bad. The opening and closing, it would get stuck, so I think it’s a good idea to have bridges working all the time,” Shorkey said.

Those with transponders and a BC-PASS account with a credit or debit card on file can drive a car, truck, or SUV across for free until 2028.

Preloading your account with $25 is not required but recommended if city residents plan on pulling a trailer, camper, or boat over Liberty Bridge.

