Beal City advances to the state finals; Flint Powers falls to Grand Rapids Christian

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Power and Beal City each made the trip to Michigan State to try and punch their ticket to the state finals.

In Division Two, Grand Rapids Christian defeated the Chargers, 4-0.

In Division Four, the Aggies were in control the entire game and are heading back to the state championship game for a second straight season after an 8-0 victory.

