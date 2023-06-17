Beecher Community Schools kicks off first-ever Juneteenth celebration

By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Beecher Community School District gathered to kick off its first-ever Juneteenth to honor history and look forward to the future.

“Beecher kind of lost its identity when it shrunk the number of buildings, so right now our high school kids are in the same building as our middle school kids,” said Richard Klee, the superintendent for Beecher Community Schools.

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The two-day event at Beecher Community Schools tipped off with a basketball fundraiser between alumni and the state-champion boys’ basketball team, helping to raise money to renovate and reopen the old Beecher High School building.

The game brought back good memories to alumni.

“Just to come back and play in this gym is going to mean a lot to me because I put some...I put up a lot of numbers in this gym,” said Beecher alumnus James Cummings.

The event allowed alumni to share a time in their life not only with their family and friends but with future generations of Beecher students. Many believe bringing the school back will inspire people to return to the community.

“We would like to reopen the high school so we have three buildings – an elementary, a middle school, and a high school – and hopefully that would attract some of our Beecher residents who have gone other places to come back home,” Klee said.

The school district was bringing the past together with the present to lead the way to the future on and off the court.

“Understanding the connection to the past guys, guys that paved the way for you to have some of the things that you have now. Even when I was playing here, the locker room didn’t look like it looks now; those guys didn’t get to play in the locker room that these guys have now. And so, just connecting the past and having good clean fun for a good cause,” said Marquis Gray, head coach for the Beecher boys’ basketball team.

The Beecher Juneteenth celebration will continue Saturday, June 16 with a parade and festival.

