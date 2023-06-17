LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia

President Joe Biden provides an update on his Administration’s work to aid in the I-95 reconstruction efforts.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden was taking an aerial tour Saturday of the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and planned to meet with first responders and workers involved in rebuilding the critical stretch of highway along the East Coast.

Joining Biden on the presidential Marine One helicopter were Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman and Rep. Brendan Boyle and Mayor Jim Kenney, all Democrats. Afterward, the president was to receive a briefing on the situation and then attend a political event with union workers at the city’s convention center.

The White House said Biden’s movements in the city on Saturday would not interfere with traffic around I-95, its detour routes or reconstruction efforts.

“President Biden has instructed his team to move heaven and earth and work around the clock to ensure the fastest possible reconstruction of the highway,” Olivia Dalton, the White House principal deputy press secretary, said Friday.

The stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway collapsed early last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire. State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who visited the area Tuesday, promised that the federal government would provide the needed assistance to repair the destruction, although he warned that the wreckage will likely raise the cost of consumer goods because truckers must now travel longer routes. It could take weeks, if not more, to repair the area.

Family members remembered the truck driver who was killed in the I-95 bridge collapse. (WPVI, MOODY FAMILY, CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked
The Bay City Country Music Festival has kicked off.
Big names come to Bay City for country music festival
Shooting in Manistee hospitalizes 2 - No current threat to public, police say
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in crash that killed 15
Troopers seriously injured after suspected stolen car crashes into responding MSP vehicle

Latest News

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on I-95 reconstruction efforts
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes