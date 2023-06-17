Decent weekend ahead, but dry weather returns once again

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting chill this morning for some areas of the state, just north of Mid-Michigan, several areas in the higher elevations are starting with lows in the upper 30s this morning! Here in the mid-mitten, we are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a gradual warming trend in store for the rest of the day. Expect temperatures for a majority of Mid-Michigan to end up in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

We also have fun sunshine in store today -- with some light wildfire smoke in our skies at times. Thus, at times our skies will appear a little ‘milky’ of hazy. Expect a dry and quiet day over all with light winds out of the northwest.

TOMORROW:

That’s our forecast in a nutshell for the next 7 days, with the only difference being small changes to cloud cover amounts, maybe some minor adjustments to wind direction and warming up our temperatures by a little bit each day. That’s the case for tomorrow with a pretty similar day overall. Expect sunny skies with some light wildfire smoke overhead, winds turning to be southwest, and highs a couple degrees warmer into the lower 80s.

Expect very dry and warming conditions into next week -- upper 80s and 90s are in the forecast to end the week with *ZERO* chances for rain in the next 7 days, *at least*.

