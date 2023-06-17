Jury convicts Flint man, related to CSC involving minor

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County’s Prosecutor said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to sexual assault.

On late Thursday, June 15 Prosecutor David Leyton said the jury found 38-year-old Anthony Michale Butler guilty of sexual assaults against a minor dating back to 2012.

Butler was charged with and stands convicted of five counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, where the minor was under 13 years old.

After reports of the assault were made to Michigan State Police, the prosecutor’s office filed charges in 2019.

These types of cases are always difficult and but for the bravery of the victim coming forward and testifying at trial, we would have very little chance of seeing justice served and the perpetrator of these horrendous acts held accountable,” said Leyton.

Butler was on bond leading up to the trial but fled before the verdict was read, it was read in his absence. According to the press release the judge signed a warrant for his arrest around 8 p.m. Thursday. The MSP fugitive team located and captured him, taking him back to Genesee County Jail.

Butler faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison or any term of years with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years, he is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24.

