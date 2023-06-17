New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw

By Julianna Metdepenningen and Hannah Jewell
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new men’s shelter is opening Monday in Saginaw but they say it will take more help from volunteers to “fill the well”.

Bert Herrera, “The Well” Executive Director said he’s lived this himself and knows firsthand what it’s like to be homeless in Saginaw.

“Thanks to God, I pulled out of that old life years ago,” said Herrera, who is paying it forward.

“This is a different way to approach these men who are experiencing homelessness, substance abuse. To help them on a personal level,” Herrera said.

Starting Monday, The Well organization will open the shelter to help ease with the hundreds estimated to be struggling to find shelter in the area.

“We want them to feel more at home. Like they actually have a home. There is no limit to how long they can be here, but that is more up to their participation and willingness to grow that it will determine their stay here,” Herrera said.

Originally a duplex built in the 1970′s, reimagined to, a home for ten men. Although there is still more work to be done at the home on Julius Street, which will be done in part by the new residents, volunteers are also needed to help.

“We’re trying to help these men reintegrate; guide them and teach them skills to get them back in the community as functioning members of society,” said Herrera.

A dream come true thanks to the help of 200 donors, volunteers, and sheer will.

“It helps these men get an opportunity to turn their lives around like I did,” said Herrera.

