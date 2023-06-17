Tigers face the Twins leading series 2-0

The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins with a 2-0 series lead
(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Detroit Tigers (29-39, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-35, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Twins: Jose De Leon (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -250, Tigers +206; over/under is 8 runs

Minnesota has a 20-16 record at home and a 35-35 record overall. The Twins have gone 20-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 29-39 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Tigers are 21-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 15 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 11-for-36 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

