Unionville-Sebewaing and Standish-Sterling advance to state championship games
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Several local teams trying to punch their ticket to the state finals on Saturday.
In Division Four, two area schools met up, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart played Unionville-Sebewaing. Alexys Zeien made the play of the game for the Irish but the Patriots would win the game, 2-1.
In Division Three, Standish-Sterling dominated from start to finish. The Panthers advance to their school’s first state championship game in softball after a 10-1 win.
