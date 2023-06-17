Unionville-Sebewaing and Standish-Sterling advance to state championship games

By Mark Pearson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Several local teams trying to punch their ticket to the state finals on Saturday.

In Division Four, two area schools met up, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart played Unionville-Sebewaing. Alexys Zeien made the play of the game for the Irish but the Patriots would win the game, 2-1.

In Division Three, Standish-Sterling dominated from start to finish. The Panthers advance to their school’s first state championship game in softball after a 10-1 win.

