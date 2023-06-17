Worsening drought conditions likely for Mid-Michigan this week as dry pattern takes hold.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a couple of days of rainfall, with most folks picking up anywhere from 0.10-0.50″ of rain, we are returning to our warm and dry pattern this weekend -- which will likely remain through all of next week, at least. Lets dive into the meteorological reasoning behind this dry stretch.

We can thank this dry stretch to jet stream pattern that we call a ‘rex block’. This is an upper level pattern noted by features (upper-level highs and lows) that ‘block’ the progression of storm systems through the Jet Stream, from west to east, across parts of the country. In this instance, a ‘rex block’ will set up over the northern plains and Great Lakes. This consists of a large dome of high pressure aloft diverting both the ‘Polar Jet’ and ‘Subtropical Jet’ away from Mid-Michigan, thus also diverting all possible moisture and ‘disturbances’ needed for any rain potential away from our area.

The large scale upper-level jet stream pattern associated with our dry stretch. The two jet streams found in our atmosphere will be 'blocked' from bringing moisture to Mid-Michigan over the next week. (WNEM)

Therefore, over the next 7 days, rainfall potential will remain very, *very* low for us here in Mid-Michigan and in the Great Lakes region as a whole. The ‘blocking’ aspect of our upper level pattern discussed above, can be easily spotted when looking at the total rainfall forecast of the next 7 days (below). The big gap of little-no rain over the Great Lakes region is thanks to the large ‘blocking’ high pressure dome over the northern plains and Great Lakes region.

Forecast rainfall accumulation across the region over the next 7 days -- there is currently *none* forecasted for Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

You may be wondering...why is this important? We have had dry weeks many times in the past, right? Well you’d be right as we most certainly have seen these dry stretches before and in fact this hasn’t even been our longest dry stretch ever recorded in Mid-Michigan -- but its always important to consider the forecast in context! That context being...

1. Michigan is typically hot, and often somewhat dry to end the summer in August and especially September, and even more so in recent years. We typically have longer periods of dry conditions during that time.

2. Additionally, much of Mid-Michigan’s wettest month of the year on average is June. This means we are spending June (plus May and July) building up accumulations to get us through those drier stretches at the end of the summer (before/during harvest time).

3. Knowing that, historically speaking, June is typically when we build up our rain accumulations and that the end of summer is historically hotter & drier, we find the reason as to why this drier stretch is more of a concern: we are already starting the summer with no build up of rain accumulations before going into our ‘usually drier’ period to end the summer.

Lets look at some data to show this.

Below is some data from the AHPS, or The Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, which is a branch of NOAA/NWS. This data is Month-To-Date rainfall accumulation data, so a look at how we have done so far in June. The first image is the total observed precipitation since June 1st. Overall, its pretty bad with a majority of Mid-Michigan only amounting to 0.10-0.50″. Only a few lucky areas in far southeastern Mid-Michigan (Lapeer and Sanilac County) were lucky enough to pick up some heavy downpours recently, bringing their totals closer to 1.00″-1.50″. Further up north in our northern counties, accumulations are also closer to 1 inch thanks to recent rains.

Month-to-date Total Observed Rainfall (KYLE GILLETT)

Here we have the month-to-date departure from normal, basically what is the deficient we have built up since June 1st -- what’s the difference between what we have so far (what we looked at above) and what we would normally have thus far. This shows us that most of Mid-Michigan and much of the Great Lakes have seen well below normal rainfall totals since the start of the month. That is true even in those places that picked up some decent rain recently. A lot of Mid-Michigan is currently sitting at anywhere from 0.50″-1.50″ below normal -- that’s a lot for only halfway through the month! And, if we were to expand this out to the last 60 days we would find that we average a whopping 4-6″ below average!

TV5 First Alert | Mid-Michigan Drought Update | MTD Departure From Normal Rainfall (WNEM)

Another way to think about this data is the percentage of normal precipitation for same month-to-date timeframe, since June 1st. Other than a few areas in far southeastern Mid-Michigan such as Lapeer and Sanilac Counties, the majority of Mid-Michigan has seen anywhere from only 10-25% of the rain that we *should have* received thus far into June. And keep in mind this is only since June 1st - in the last 60 days, almost all of Mid-Michigan is at 5-10% of normal rainfall.

The simple way to look at this is: if our normal rainfall was supposed to be 1.00″, then we received 0.05″, which is pretty bad.

TV5 First Alert | Mid-Michigan Drought Update | MTD Percentage of Normal Rainfall (WNEM)

Thankfully, we received a LOT of rainfall in Mid-Michigan back in March and April. Below are graphs of total rainfall this year so far, one for MBS International and another for Flint-Bishop International. The green line is the observed total precipitation for 2023 while the blue line is average precipitation. Red shading indicates when our observed total was above normal and the blue shading indicates when our observed total is below normal. Notice here that 2023 was actually very, very wet for much of the late winter and early spring with well above normal precipitation. How crazy is that! We received so much precipitation during that late-winter early-spring, that KMBS was actually on pace to rival or beat out the wettest year on record! Next, notice that we don’t really see us fall below average until the end of May because we built up so much during the spring. But you can also notice the length of the time that we spent with very little to even no rain recently which began in late April and early May.

TV5 First Alert | Mid-Michigan Drought Update: YTD Precipitation Accumulation Analysis for KMBS (Saginaw) (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert | Mid-Michigan Drought Update: YTD Precipitation Accumulation Analysis for KFNT (Flint) (WNEM)

Despite how much we built up in the late winter and spring, much of Mid-Michigan finds itself in worsening drought conditions, which is quite telling of the how dry it has been recently. As of Thursday, June 15th, the latest Drought Monitor update from NOAA as a large majority of the area in a class 1 drought. Titled a ‘Moderate Drought’, class 1 out of 5, extends from Roscommon County in the north down through Shiawassee County in the south, mostly near and west of I-75. Elsewhere in Mid-Michigan, ‘Abnormally Dry’ conditions are present, which is the stage just before being considered within a drought.

The NOAA Climate Prediction outlines much of Mid-Michigan in “Persisting Drought” through the remainder of the summer in their seasonal drought forecast. Why is this such a big deal for us to be this dry since the beginning of May? Well, May and June are some of our wettest months of the year for the state, with June being #1 wettest for most of Mid-Michigan. We are missing out on lots of needed rainfall.

TV5 First Alert | Mid-Michigan Drought Update (WNEM)

As far as the forecast goes, its harder to say exactly how the rest of the summer will play out. History would tell us hot and dry with occasional chances for showers and thunderstorms. If this pattern keeps up, however, we will remain hot and dry with very little chance for rain, worsening the drought. With that said, its also important to note that history would have also told us that June would be wet, given that its the wettest month of the year for most of the area. Therefore, its not impossible that we see some type of reversal in the pattern within the next couple months allowing us to ‘make up for’ the dry May and June.

For now, however the forecast at least over the next 7 days is almost entirely dry. What could help us out within the next couple weeks? Believe it or not: tropical systems that hit the Gulf Coast. You read that right. At this time, the National Hurricane Center in Florida is tracking a tropical disturbance, currently about 4000 miles from Mid-Michigan, off the coast of Africa for possible development into a tropical system of sorts. At this time, the NHC gives it a 50% chance of strengthening and organizing from a disturbance into a tropical cyclone within the next 48hrs. Now, I’d like to preface with the fact that *almost any outcome is on the table here* as far as where this disturbance goes. Its simply just too far out to say for sure what happens with this. However, with that said, tropical systems can move inland off the coast and sometimes into the Great Lakes after weakening. This could be a chance for beneficial rain towards the start of the last week of June *if it actually does form, hold together and move up towards the Great Lakes after landfall*. Right now, its just way too early to say for sure -- its something to look out for though.

TV5 First Alert | Mid-Michigan Drought Update: Tropics Tracker (WNEM)

Beyond that, *as things stand right now*, our dry blocking pattern more or less may remain in place possibly for the rest of the month, though its still too far out to say with any real certainty. We might be able to sneak in a few small chance for rain here and there, but the overarching pattern could remain as the dry blocking pattern we have in place now.

And of course, because of our very dry and warming forecast ahead we have to chat about fire danger again -- yes, it will be a long summer of this if we continue with this dry pattern. Fire danger levels today are gradually becoming worse, though not yet too abnormal. On a scale of Low, Moderate, High, Very High and Extreme fire danger, most of Mid-Michigan will experience medium to high fire danger today. By Monday we will be back in Extreme Fire Danger territory and that will be the case going forward.

Long story short:

Its dry. It will stay dry for a period of time. Be smart with these high fire danger concerns. Be prepared for more wildfire smoke in our future. Hope our pattern changes soon.

