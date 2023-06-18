Great Lake Loons add another one run victory to their record

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lake Loons held off the Timber Rattlers this weekend, stretching their one-run win streak into another week.

The Loons played the Rattlers on Saturday, beating them by one run and finishing the game 5-4, this is the Loon’s fourth straight win in the series. The Loons were ahead of the Rattlers 5-2 going into the seventh inning.

The Loons will finish the six-game series against the Rattlers on Sunday, June 18 at 1:05 p.m. The game will be held at Dow Diamond.

The first 500 fans will receive a free souvenir beer cup with the purchase of a 30-ounce beer at select portables. The Loons will also celebrate Father’s Day with a post-game of catch on the field with their dad.

