Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

Shooting outside Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge
Shooting outside Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News_ - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident in Midland County is demanding answers from Verizon: she said it's been two weeks...
‘It’s still not fixed’: Residents seeking answers after weeks without phone service
Michigan AG announces multistate settlement with lingerie company
The Bay City Country Music Festival has kicked off.
Big names come to Bay City for country music festival
Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all too well.
New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in...
Man mauled by bear in unprovoked attack; neighbors tried to help, authorities say

Latest News

A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, June 18
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival