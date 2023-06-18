Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 9 people injured and one person dead, KMOV reports.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings.

The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident in Midland County is demanding answers from Verizon: she said it's been two weeks...
‘It’s still not fixed’: Residents seeking answers after weeks without phone service
Michigan AG announces multistate settlement with lingerie company
The Bay City Country Music Festival has kicked off.
Big names come to Bay City for country music festival
Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all too well.
New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in...
Man mauled by bear in unprovoked attack; neighbors tried to help, authorities say

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction
Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction
Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open...
Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them