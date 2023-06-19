Bay City restaurant shares plans following April fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City restaurant plans to reopen after a fire forced it to close its doors.

Mode’s Tavern provided an update on its Facebook page over the weekend on its plans to reopen. The announcement comes after a fire in April tore through the building the business was based in.

The business said the challenge isn’t getting someone in just for a drink but providing a year-round experience inside and out. That is why Mode’s is planning to build. The business said if it can build, the new business will be two floors with a rooftop bar.

It said there are still many unknowns, but the goal is to open next summer.

