Bay City restaurant shares plans following April fire

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City restaurant plans to reopen after a fire forced it to close its doors.

Mode’s Tavern provided an update on its Facebook page over the weekend on its plans to reopen. The announcement comes after a fire in April tore through the building the business was based in.

RELATED: Crews respond to fire at Bay City restaurant

The business said the challenge isn’t getting someone in just for a drink but providing a year-round experience inside and out. That is why Mode’s is planning to build. The business said if it can build, the new business will be two floors with a rooftop bar.

It said there are still many unknowns, but the goal is to open next summer.

