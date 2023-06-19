Cash reward offered for information on teen’s murder
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a teenager’s murder.
Carmello Jackson, 16, was shot and killed while he was playing basketball near Holland and Harrison Street in Saginaw on April 17, 2021.
The Michigan State Police’s Major Crime Unit is investigating Carmello’s murder.
If you have any information that may help in solving this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
