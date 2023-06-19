Cash reward offered for information on teen’s murder

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a teenager’s murder.

Carmello Jackson, 16, was shot and killed while he was playing basketball near Holland and Harrison Street in Saginaw on April 17, 2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a teenager’s murder.(Crime Stoppers)

The Michigan State Police’s Major Crime Unit is investigating Carmello’s murder.

If you have any information that may help in solving this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

