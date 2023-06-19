Easy going evening followed by dry, sunny and warm conditions tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures currently holding in the lower 80s and upper 70s will hold until the lake breeze moves further inland off the Bay and Lake Huron over the next few hours. Per the usual, that will shift our winds to more easterly and they will become a bit more breezy for a time, helping us to cool off a bit quicker this evening. Temperatures cool this evening and overnight into the lower-middle 50s. Expect a continuation of the dry and quiet weather this evening and overnight, with a few more passing clouds at times lingering into Monday morning.

Outside of a few passing clouds and perhaps some lingering wildfire smoke once again, there isn’t too much to right home about for Monday. It should be another generally sunny day -- again, some passing clouds in the morning but becoming more sunny with time during the day. Expect another totally dry day. Temperatures should start out in the lower and middle 50s, so just a bit warmer than this weekend. By noon temperatures should sit well into the 70s for most of the area, eventually making it into the lower and perhaps middle 80s by the afternoon. Another great day for outdoor activities!

Throughout the rest of the week, we find a gradual warming trend into the end of the week and beginning of the weekend. The upper 80s seem like a decent bet at this time, with a few lower 90s possible Thursday and Friday specifically. Overall, expect a dry week as well -- thankfully, a small signal for a chance of showers does exist for the weekend and at times next week as well. At this time, I don’t think its certain enough to make a call about it but its something to watch for!

