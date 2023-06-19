Easy going evening followed by dry, sunny and warm conditions tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures currently holding in the lower 80s and upper 70s will hold until the lake breeze moves further inland off the Bay and Lake Huron over the next few hours. Per the usual, that will shift our winds to more easterly and they will become a bit more breezy for a time, helping us to cool off a bit quicker this evening. Temperatures cool this evening and overnight into the lower-middle 50s. Expect a continuation of the dry and quiet weather this evening and overnight, with a few more passing clouds at times lingering into Monday morning.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Outside of a few passing clouds and perhaps some lingering wildfire smoke once again, there isn’t too much to right home about for Monday. It should be another generally sunny day -- again, some passing clouds in the morning but becoming more sunny with time during the day. Expect another totally dry day. Temperatures should start out in the lower and middle 50s, so just a bit warmer than this weekend. By noon temperatures should sit well into the 70s for most of the area, eventually making it into the lower and perhaps middle 80s by the afternoon. Another great day for outdoor activities!

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Throughout the rest of the week, we find a gradual warming trend into the end of the week and beginning of the weekend. The upper 80s seem like a decent bet at this time, with a few lower 90s possible Thursday and Friday specifically. Overall, expect a dry week as well -- thankfully, a small signal for a chance of showers does exist for the weekend and at times next week as well. At this time, I don’t think its certain enough to make a call about it but its something to watch for!

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident in Midland County is demanding answers from Verizon: she said it's been two weeks...
‘It’s still not fixed’: Residents seeking answers after weeks without phone service
Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all too well.
New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw
Michigan AG announces multistate settlement with lingerie company
The Bay City Country Music Festival has kicked off.
Big names come to Bay City for country music festival
Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the...
‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash

Latest News

First Alert: Sunday morning, June 18
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Excellent Father’s Day weather in store. Gradually warming up through the week.
First Alert: Saturday morning, June 17
First Alert: Saturday morning, June 17