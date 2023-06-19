‘Getting really concerned:’ Farmers head into more dry weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Some farmers may be better off than others as we enter another stretch of dry weather this week.

“Farmers are getting really concerned now,” said Theresa Sisung, an industry relations specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau.

Due to a continued stretch of dry weather and lack of rain, Sisung said crops are really starting to struggle.

“There’s not a lot of moisture for the crops to get at. Some of the crops are really starting to hurt and we’re starting to see some drought stress and well as we’re going to get warm again this week. So, that’s kind of adding on to everything,” she said.

However, she said farmers who have insurance may be able to survive the drought a little longer than those without.

“Those provide them with a base of where they can understand, ‘OK, I think I can at least get this depending on what happens with mother nature.’ You make those purchase decisions early so if a farmer looking at the weather now saying, ‘Hey, I want to purchase crop insurance,’ unfortunately for them, it’s too late for these crops. They would’ve had to already purchased it,” Sisung explained.

She said there are several factors that go into how beneficial crop insurance can be.

“It looks at not just how the crops do but also what the current value is for those crops can sometimes play a role in some of those different calculations depending on what programs they’re in,” Sisung said. “So, it’s never a guarantee that they’re going to get anything out of crop insurance, which is why they purchase it. They purchase it to protect them in certain years especially years like this.”

She said farmers will just have to wait it out as mother nature is their biggest business partner and unfortunately, she is unreliable.

“That’s the challenge is everyone doesn’t have the ability to irrigate or don’t have a farm that’s really set up for it and so those are the ones that are really starting to struggle,” Sisung said.

