Grand Blanc High School introducing a new girls’ sport

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc High School will be introducing a new girls’ sport for the 2023 fall season.

Big things are coming to Grand Blanc to begin their fall 2023 season. Not only will they be opening their brand new $81 million stadium, but coming this fall, the Bobcats will introduce a new sport to mid-Michigan high schools: field hockey.

Head Coach John Wainio, who is also the girls’ lacrosse coach, is looking to bring more opportunities to the community.

“Grand Blanc is always a district of pioneering and leading the way and we have a big thing about tradition of excellence. And I think it’s really important that we’re reaching all those students that want to be a part of a sports team that maybe aren’t as athletic,” Wainio said.

That is exactly what the school did. Before the first practice, 41 girls signed up to play field hockey. While many girls on the lacrosse team joined, 21 students who have never played a high school sport came out to the off-season practice to learn and become student-athletes.

“It’s a little overwhelming because I certainly didn’t expect that nor did the leadership team expect to see that kind of excitement but it will be great because we’re going to make sure every girl that comes out has an opportunity to play,” Wainio said.

Last week was the first time anybody at Grand Blanc has ever played field hockey. With everybody learning together, there were learning curves, but they all did it with a smile.

“Very fun. Definitely a lot of confusion and questions about the sport in general, but overall, we all had a good time, and we learned a lot and we got new gear, so it was really fun,” said Willow Roberts, a Grand Blanc junior and co-captain of the girls’ field hockey team.

Jordis Witucki, also a junior and co-captain of the team, explained a bit about what the first practice was like.

“The first practice was really fun to get to know how to play, meet everyone, the new faces of everyone that were joining,” she said.

As the season approaches this fall, many in the community hope this sport can take off not just for Grand Blanc, but for the other high schools around mid-Michigan.

“Our teams here in the valley like Davison and Powers and Saginaw Heritage and Midland put together so that way we can add it to the SVL,” Wainio said. “That’s really the ultimate goal. We’re going to pioneer and champion this thing all the way until we can get everybody on board.”

