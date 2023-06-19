Homeless men’s shelter opens in Saginaw

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new homeless shelter for men opened in Saginaw on Monday, June 19.

Bert Herrera, executive director of the Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, removed the bars from the windows outside of the shelter’s common rooms and exclaimed the shelter is now open.

The Well opened its doors at 2709 Julius St. in Saginaw to help adult men who are experiencing homelessness. This is Saginaw’s second shelter exclusively serving men.

The Well has room to house 10 men at a time, who will share a semi-private room. Four men checked into the shelter Monday morning, according to the shelter.

“Today is an answer to prayer,” Herrera said. “We are ready. Some of us have been working 60+ hours a week the past several weeks putting all of our finishing touches in place and really making the home cozy and welcoming. More than 100 people attended our home blessing and open house this past Saturday – a wonderful community celebration. We have hired our first three guest services team members, but are still interviewing for one position. We are also looking for volunteers to work alongside staff to help oversee our shelter and home and assist with a variety of short- and long-term projects. Men, women, and groups are welcome.”

