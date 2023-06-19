Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth

There have been celebrations across the country today in recognition of Juneteenth.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There have been celebrations across the country today in recognition of Juneteenth.

The federal holiday honors the freeing of enslaved African Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865, which was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Bay City also celebrated freedom, good health, and wellness on Monday.

The second annual event hosted by the NAACP at Wenonah Park featured live music, vendors offering services, clothing, jewelry, and more.

There was also a youth movie showing “The Princess and the Frog” at the Delta College Planetarium.

Organizers said honoring Juneteenth will unite communities in the celebration of freedom.

“We’re not all free until everyone is free, so it’s important to know the true significance of Juneteenth and the true freedoms from slavery and bondage and all those things so we can all be independent so we can celebrate as one accord as a community and as a country,” said Darold Newton, president of the Bay City branch of the NAACP.

The event also offered COVID vaccines, boosters, flu shots and a host of information that promotes good health.

In Flint, a Juneteenth celebration was held at the Max Brandon Park.

There have been celebrations across the country today in recognition of Juneteenth.

“It’s like a family reunion that we celebrate, but always put the emphasis on celebrate. So while we’re talking and having a good time, we want to be able to inform each other about what Juneteenth represents,” said Dewaun E. Robinson, chair of Flint Traditional Juneteenth.

People gathered at Max Brandon park for vendors, entertainment, and there was a parade from the park down Martin Luther King Avenue to the River Bank Park where there was an Afrobeats Party.

Flint’s Juneteenth celebration ended with a fireworks show from Chevy Commons at dusk.

Read next:
‘An answer to prayer’: Homeless men’s shelter opens in Saginaw
The Well homeless shelter
Grand Blanc High School introducing a new girls’ sport
Grand Blanc High School will be introducing a new girls’ sport for the 2023 fall season.
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Bay City restaurant shares plans following April fire
The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on...
One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Three juveniles were apprehended and an adult man was arrested after entering an unoccupied...
Police: Teens apprehended after shooting inside empty school in Flint
Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all too well.
New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, June 19
Retro street party comes to Bay City
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Bay City restaurant shares plans following April fire
Some farmers may be better off than others as we enter another stretch of dry weather this week.
‘Getting really concerned:’ Farmers head into more dry weather