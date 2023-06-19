Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There have been celebrations across the country today in recognition of Juneteenth.

The federal holiday honors the freeing of enslaved African Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865, which was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Bay City also celebrated freedom, good health, and wellness on Monday.

The second annual event hosted by the NAACP at Wenonah Park featured live music, vendors offering services, clothing, jewelry, and more.

There was also a youth movie showing “The Princess and the Frog” at the Delta College Planetarium.

Organizers said honoring Juneteenth will unite communities in the celebration of freedom.

“We’re not all free until everyone is free, so it’s important to know the true significance of Juneteenth and the true freedoms from slavery and bondage and all those things so we can all be independent so we can celebrate as one accord as a community and as a country,” said Darold Newton, president of the Bay City branch of the NAACP.

The event also offered COVID vaccines, boosters, flu shots and a host of information that promotes good health.

In Flint, a Juneteenth celebration was held at the Max Brandon Park.

“It’s like a family reunion that we celebrate, but always put the emphasis on celebrate. So while we’re talking and having a good time, we want to be able to inform each other about what Juneteenth represents,” said Dewaun E. Robinson, chair of Flint Traditional Juneteenth.

People gathered at Max Brandon park for vendors, entertainment, and there was a parade from the park down Martin Luther King Avenue to the River Bank Park where there was an Afrobeats Party.

Flint’s Juneteenth celebration ended with a fireworks show from Chevy Commons at dusk.

