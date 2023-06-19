More of the same... warm & dry

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been a weather pattern that hasn’t been enjoyable at times, it’s just unfortunate we have had occasional smoke and a lack of rainfall overshadow it.

We’re back into the 80s for much of this week, bringing some true summer warmth for those who enjoy it, and our humidity levels should remain reasonably low. And outside of the occasional haze, our skies should be bright most of the time. While meaningful rain won’t be on the way in the near term, we do have some chances toward the back end of the 7-Day Forecast that will hopefully follow through.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be a mix of clouds and sunshine this evening, with no precipitation expected. Any evening plans will go on as scheduled tonight, assuming there’s no need for burning, which we should still avoid as much as possible, even if your location is not under a burn ban. It’s just too dry to take the risk.

Lows for Mid-Michigan for tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s most of the evening once they fall out of the 80s, and then we’ll eventually bottom out in the 50s in most areas for overnight lows. Clouds may stick around in some capacity through the first half of the night, with skies clearing into the overnight.

Tuesday

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected by daybreak Tuesday and tomorrow looks like really nice day, outside of our lack of rain. A pleasant breeze will come out of the easterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour, should provide some natural A/C.

High temperatures for Mid-Michigan for Tuesday, June 20th. (WNEM)

Those near the lakeshore will be in the 60s and 70s with the influence off of Lake Huron, but inland areas should warm up into the lower and middle 80s for the afternoon hours.

A few fair weather clouds will develop for the afternoon, but those would clear out into the overnight hours. At this time, we’re not expecting rain from those clouds, though some of our models are trying to give us at least a chance for spotty showers in the afternoon. This chance relies on building up enough humidity in the afternoon and at this time, it doesn’t appear we’ll get there. However, at this point, we’d love to be wrong and get some rain in the afternoon! If this changes tomorrow and projections improve, we’ll be sure to keep you informed.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Better Rain Outlook Next Week?

For the first time in awhile, the long-term precipitation outlook, June 25th-29th, paints a “wetter-than-normal” zone over the TV5 viewing area. While expectations should remain low as these outlooks do change, this is a positive development that we’re actually seeing our area under this zone.

At this point, consider it hopeful news. As we work our way toward that part of the forecast (Sunday - next Thursday), we’ll be sure to keep you updated along the way. This would be beneficial in so many ways, and help us out also as we head into the 4th of July holiday and local firework shows.

Although we're likely in the "believe it when we see it" mindset, the long-term rain outlook looks a bit better next week. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.