Multiple people arrested at family festival

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple people were arrested after a series of incidents at the Family Fun Fest in Grand Blanc over the weekend.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, a festival patron told officers from the Grand Blanc City Police Department, who were assigned to festival patrol, they saw a gun in the waistband of another person at the festival, Grand Blanc Police Lt. Bryan Byarski said. The patron then pointed out that person to officers.

Officers approached him and, in an effort to not cause panic, quietly asked if he had a gun, Byarski said.

He was evasive to the officers’ questions, so they began to pat him down. The officers found and took possession of the gun, Byarski said, adding the person began to resist the officers.

As the officers tried to arrest him, the minors who accompanied him interfered and assaulted the officers during the arrest, Byarski said, adding the minors were taken into custody.

According to Byarski, this was the only incident where there was any evidence a gun was being shown or someone had firsthand knowledge someone had a gun.

Later that evening as the festival was closing, several other small fights broke out, according to Byarski, who said this caused a chaotic scene as some people were running to watch the fight and others were trying to get away from it.

Many of those people went to area businesses after the festival closed, Byarski said. Since the majority of those people were minors from outside the Grand Blanc community, they were in the area waiting to get a ride home.

In order to prevent a similar chaotic scene happening at the businesses, officers asked those businesses to clear out and lock the doors until those people left, according to Byarski.

“The Family Fun Fest is a community event, which provided four days of enjoyment for families. Unfortunately, a small group of individuals tarnished a few hours of that with their behavior, causing fear of those who were there to just enjoy the event,” Byarski said. “The city of Grand Blanc Police Department will continue to work with the Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce, and community supporters, to provide a safe and fun environment for families to come together and celebrate summer.”

