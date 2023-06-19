One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on Friday, June 16.

Michigan State Police Tri-City Troopers responded to a single car crash at about 7:30 p.m. on June 16 near MM 150 by the I-75 interchange. A 60-year-old man from Saginaw died after he lost control of a 2002 Dodge Charger and crashed into a guardrail and ditch, police said.

A 53-year-old woman from Millington suffered minor injuries. Police said speed and alcohol are factors in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

