One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash

One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on...
One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on Friday, June 16.(Michigan State Police)
Jun. 19, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on Friday, June 16.

Michigan State Police Tri-City Troopers responded to a single car crash at about 7:30 p.m. on June 16 near MM 150 by the I-75 interchange. A 60-year-old man from Saginaw died after he lost control of a 2002 Dodge Charger and crashed into a guardrail and ditch, police said.

A 53-year-old woman from Millington suffered minor injuries. Police said speed and alcohol are factors in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

