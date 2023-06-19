Parvo case closes Genesee County Animal Control

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Animal Control is closed due to a parvo case.

The shelter announced the closure over Facebook on Monday, June 19 shortly after 11 a.m.

The shelter said it has a positive parvovirus case, so they will be closed to deep clean its entire building to ensure the safety of the animals in its care. It said dogs six months and under, compromised dogs, and unvaccinated dogs have the highest risk for contracting parvo.

The shelter was previously closed at the end of May for a parvo outbreak.

Related: Genesee County Animal Control closed due to parvo

Genesee County Animal Control said it apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause and it appreciates patience and understanding, as it has the best interest of its animals as its top priority.

If anyone has questions, you can message its Facebook page, or call 810-732-1660 ext. 3 for the front desk or ext. 2 for dispatch.

Genesee County Animal Control said if anyone has a missing animal, send the shelter a photo with detailed information and it will be in contact with you.

The shelter will be closed until Tuesday, June 27 at noon.

