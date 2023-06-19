Police: Teens apprehended after shooting inside empty school in Flint

Three juveniles were apprehended and an adult man was arrested after entering an unoccupied...
Three juveniles were apprehended and an adult man was arrested after entering an unoccupied school and firing multiple shots inside, according to Michigan State Police.(Michigan State Police)
By Blake Keller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three juveniles were apprehended and an adult man was arrested after entering an unoccupied school and firing multiple shots inside, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened Friday, June 16 at about 1:30 p.m. on Western Rd. Police got several calls for a group of armed teenagers and when police arrived, they found five men walking from the scene.

All five fled in different directions. Two juveniles were apprehended after a short chase on foot. One pistol was recovered, police said. Other troopers saw two of the men run into the woods. Police found a pistol with an auto-sear attached.

An anonymous 911 tip advised two of the teens ran into a home on Winsford Byway. A search warrant located two of the suspects who ran along with two additional pistols, MSP said. An adult man was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Troopers said they have been responding to several “shots fired” calls in the area recently and it’s suspected the teens may be responsible.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all too well.
New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
Michigan AG announces multistate settlement with lingerie company
A resident in Midland County is demanding answers from Verizon: she said it's been two weeks...
‘It’s still not fixed’: Residents seeking answers after weeks without phone service
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities

Latest News

One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on...
One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, June 18
Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all too well.
New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw
East Lansing Synagogue responds to threats