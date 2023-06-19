Police: Teens apprehended after shooting inside empty school in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three juveniles were apprehended and an adult man was arrested after entering an unoccupied school and firing multiple shots inside, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened Friday, June 16 at about 1:30 p.m. on Western Rd. Police got several calls for a group of armed teenagers and when police arrived, they found five men walking from the scene.

All five fled in different directions. Two juveniles were apprehended after a short chase on foot. One pistol was recovered, police said. Other troopers saw two of the men run into the woods. Police found a pistol with an auto-sear attached.

An anonymous 911 tip advised two of the teens ran into a home on Winsford Byway. A search warrant located two of the suspects who ran along with two additional pistols, MSP said. An adult man was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Troopers said they have been responding to several “shots fired” calls in the area recently and it’s suspected the teens may be responsible.

