Retro street party comes to Bay City

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been years since the Grateful Dead last performed, unless you count the show’s members that have been performing as Dead and Company.

The groovy jams of the band and the psychedelic feel of the 1960s are coming to Bay City.

The Retro 60s Street Party will feature “Deadicated,” a Grateful Dead tribute band out of Detroit, who is playing at the event on Midland Street Saturday, June 24.

The event is free to attend and there will be vendors, art, food, and beer present.

It starts at 8 p.m.

