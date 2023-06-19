Sparrow receives new names reflecting Michigan Health partnership

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new names of Sparrow Health System’s top entities were released following the new partnership with the Michigan Medicine clinical network.

Effective April 1, 2024, Sparrow Health System will soon become the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow. The health system announced the partnership on Dec. 8, 2022.

People from Sparrow said they chose the new names to leverage the strength of the healthcare brands in the state.

The new names are:

  • E.W. Sparrow Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing
  • Sparrow Carson Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Carson
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Clinton
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton
  • Sparrow Ionia Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Ionia

James Dover, the President and CEO of Sparrow Health System, said it is important to continue a legacy.

“It was important to maintain the legacy and continuity of our Community Hospitals and E.W. Sparrow Hospital and the equity they have built in their communities, while drawing on the reputation of U-M Health as the preeminent health system in Michigan,” said Dover.

Sparrow officially joined the University of Michigan Health in April 2023.

Sparrow will continue to be known as Sparrow Health System in internal and external communications until April 1, 2024, when the new name becomes official.

