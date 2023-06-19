Staying warm and dry this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Father’s Day weekend saw plenty of nice weather, just smoky skies as wildfire smoke continued moving through Mid-Michigan. Our nice conditions will continue today, just with high clouds moving through which will create more of a partly cloudy coverage. The week is still very dry which will unfortunately lead to drought expansion through our area. Farmers, we’re hoping we see better rain chances return soon, but it won’t be able to happen until the current Rex Block in our jet stream breaks down. We’re hoping that will happen soon!

Today

High clouds moving in will create bright skies, just more partly cloudy. That, paired with wildfire smoke and hazy conditions will still obscure the area from having a clear, blue sky. Highs today reach into the lower to middle 80s, with temperatures already between 76 and 78 degrees by noon. The wind today will start easterly at 5 mph, eventually shifting to the northeast between 10 and 15 mph for the afternoon and early evening.

Tonight

Through the night any clouds will start clearing back out. Lows will fall to around 57 degrees with the northeast wind dialing back slightly. Wind speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it’s going to be another nice night!

Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies hold through Tuesday with highs at a similar level to Monday. The only exception will be for anyone in proximity to the shoreline, your temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler because of a stronger northeast wind. We’re expecting sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20+ mph through the daytime, the wind will also continue with its northeast direction.

Rest of Week

High temperatures in the 80s still hold for the rest of the week along with warming overnight lows. Those lows will gradually work their way into the lower 60s over the course of the week. There will be plenty of sun through the middle of the week too, it’s not until Friday and the weekend where more clouds could return. This will be with the Rex Block breaking down.

As mentioned earlier, rain chances won’t be able to return until that block breaks down. When that happens, more moisture is able to return to Mid-Michigan along with storm systems finally being able to track into our area too. We’re cautiously optimistic, but there could be some showers around our area the upcoming weekend as a storm system passes close to Mid-Michigan. We’re going to monitor this through the week, but we’re hoping we see some rain still holding for our area during the weekend after the block breaks down.

Temperatures should slightly cool down into the weekend too (compared to the middle of the week), take a look in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

