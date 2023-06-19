Teenager dies after car was hit by a tow truck in Ionia County

(Ionia County Sheriff Office)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Jackson and Goodemoot Road south of I-96 on Friday.

Ionia County Sheriff said on Facebook that at around 4 p.m. on June 16, a car driven by a teenage girl was hit by a towtruck going northbound on Jackson Road.

Investigators believe she was pulling out of the intersection from Goodemoot Road when the incident occurred.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the tow truck was not injured in the crash.

