Ways to save on summer energy bills

Research the LIHEAP program if you need help paying power bills
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Electricity prices for the average consumer rose by nearly 6% in the past 12 months, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Stastics (BLS) data.

A-Plan Insurance created a list of the top tips for saving energy at home to help consumers protect their wallet:

Gas bill

  • Install a smart thermostat to keep a tight control on thermostat use
  • Consider lowing the temperature of water heaters

Electricity bill

  • Turn off or unplug nonactive/unused appliances
  • Turn off lights in empty rooms
  • Hang laundry to dry, rather than using a tumble dryer in the summer months

Water bill

  • Replace your shower heads to significantly reduce water consumption
  • Use dishwashers over sink washes to use less water
  • Take showers instead of baths
  • Fix any leaks right away

For more energy saving tips, download this free guide from Energy.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help paying energy bills, you may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on...
One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Three juveniles were apprehended and an adult man was arrested after entering an unoccupied...
Police: Teens apprehended after shooting inside empty school in Flint
Hilbert Herrera, Executive Director of The Well of Saginaw Men’s Shelter, knows all too well.
New men’s shelter opening in Saginaw

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands
Juneteenth
Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
As death toll rises to 81, new accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece
Released video of refugee ship that sank of Greece