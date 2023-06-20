AG, Genesee Co. officials launch job court

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GENESEE, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel paid a visit to Flint on Tuesday, June 20 for the launch of Genesee County’s job court program.

Nessel joined Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and members of the county prosecutor’s office to highlight the initiative, which is aimed at diverting people from the criminal justice system and into good-paying jobs.

The program offers Michiganders accused of low-level, non-assaults a chance to obtain and maintain employment.

“Really checks all the boxes. Smart on crime, reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success. It helps our local businesses and it makes our communities safer,” Nessel said.

Eligible defendants will get matched with participating employers to work and learn career skills.

For more information about the program, click here.

