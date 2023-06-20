Bad Axe Secretary of State branch to reopen Tuesday

BAD AXE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Secretary of State branch in Bad Axe is set to reopen Tuesday after a two-week remodeling project.

The office at 33 Patrick Dr. in Bad Axe resumes normal service at 9 a.m. after being closed for two weeks.

Renovations include changes to the counter, a new carpet, a fresh coat of paint and electrical upgrades, according to a representative.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s administration doubled the number of services available online, most transactions can be done online at www.michigan.gov/sos.

