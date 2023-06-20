‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.

“It’s not fair to the kids that all this is going on,” said Demario Walker, the former boys’ varsity basketball coach at Bay City Western High School.

For Walker, summers are usually spent running his summer camp, but this year will be different. The former coach is one of many coaches removed from their positions in athletics Thursday, June 15 by Bay City Public Schools.

“On June 15 while I was in the middle of running a summer league, I was handed my termination letter,” Walker said.

The cut was made to bring the school district into compliance with federal labor laws regarding overtime provisions. Walker, who has been coaching in the district for 14 years, said the laws are not new and he doesn’t understand why cuts are being made now.

“We’re just unsure why the move to terminate us during the summer when we’re not working full time. I don’t know anything about the law, I’m not sure if it would still be noncompliant with the law if we were still coaching but our thing was, we’re not working full time in our normal jobs so why terminate us now?” Walker said.

Bay City Central wrestling coach Augie Facundo and volleyball and assistant track and field coach Stephanie Reed were among the head coaches let go.

Though the termination was a sting, they hope it all works out for the kids.

“To me it was a shock, a shock to all of us. We didn’t know what was going on. They called us on this day and said we needed to come in and sign termination papers,” Facundo said. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

Reed said it was definitely a bummer.

“We come in first week and you get introduced to your whole freshman group of girls that you’re going to have. And now they know that you’re going to be their coach and that you’re setting these expectations for them and getting to know them. And then a week later, you get your termination papers and it’s like, ‘Well, how do I tell them?’” Reed said.

Walker said while he understands it’s a business matter, it feels personal.

“I know the district has to follow what they need to do, and I respect that, and I understand that,” he said. “However, it felt personal.”

Ultimately, all three coaches said they hope a resolution can be reached.

“I would love it. I mean I don’t want to go to another school district for a job. I don’t want to go to another school district to coach. I love my kids that I have,” Facundo said.

TV5 reached out to Bay City Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.

Read next:
MSP investigating report of shots fired, crash
Suspect vehicle
‘This is crime prevention’: Genesee Co. launches Job Court program
Attorney General Dana Nessel paid a visit to Flint on Tuesday, June 20 for the launch of...
‘There’s a need’: Church volunteers host food drive
A local group made the most of the nice weather by giving back.
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Suspect vehicle

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on...
One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash
The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the...
Bay City restaurant shares plans following April fire
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, June 20
‘It was a shock’: Multiple Bay City Schools coaches terminated
Suspect vehicle
MSP investigating report of shots fired, crash