‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.

“It’s not fair to the kids that all this is going on,” said Demario Walker, the former boys’ varsity basketball coach at Bay City Western High School.

For Walker, summers are usually spent running his summer camp, but this year will be different. The former coach is one of many coaches removed from their positions in athletics Thursday, June 15 by Bay City Public Schools.

“On June 15 while I was in the middle of running a summer league, I was handed my termination letter,” Walker said.

The cut was made to bring the school district into compliance with federal labor laws regarding overtime provisions. Walker, who has been coaching in the district for 14 years, said the laws are not new and he doesn’t understand why cuts are being made now.

“We’re just unsure why the move to terminate us during the summer when we’re not working full time. I don’t know anything about the law, I’m not sure if it would still be noncompliant with the law if we were still coaching but our thing was, we’re not working full time in our normal jobs so why terminate us now?” Walker said.

Bay City Central wrestling coach Augie Facundo and volleyball and assistant track and field coach Stephanie Reed were among the head coaches let go.

Though the termination was a sting, they hope it all works out for the kids.

“To me it was a shock, a shock to all of us. We didn’t know what was going on. They called us on this day and said we needed to come in and sign termination papers,” Facundo said. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

Reed said it was definitely a bummer.

“We come in first week and you get introduced to your whole freshman group of girls that you’re going to have. And now they know that you’re going to be their coach and that you’re setting these expectations for them and getting to know them. And then a week later, you get your termination papers and it’s like, ‘Well, how do I tell them?’” Reed said.

Walker said while he understands it’s a business matter, it feels personal.

“I know the district has to follow what they need to do, and I respect that, and I understand that,” he said. “However, it felt personal.”

Ultimately, all three coaches said they hope a resolution can be reached.

“I would love it. I mean I don’t want to go to another school district for a job. I don’t want to go to another school district to coach. I love my kids that I have,” Facundo said.

TV5 reached out to Bay City Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.

