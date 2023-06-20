Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested following an assault, two fires, and a police chase in the city of Flint on Tuesday, June 20.

Officers from the Flint Police Department responded to the Evergreen Regency Apartments about 4 a.m. for reports of a domestic assault, Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered the assault suspect also started a fire inside the apartment where the assault took place, Booth said.

The suspect had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Police cleared the scene and began their investigation. After the officers left, the suspect returned and allegedly started another fire in the same apartment, Booth said.

Police responded to the scene again and the suspect left, but one of the officers identified the suspect’s vehicle, Booth said, adding a chase ensued.

The chase continued on I-475 and I-69 in the city of Flint with the suspect exceeding speeds of 90 miles per hour, Booth said. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in a field off of Lippincott.

The suspect was taken into custody about 7:20 a.m. without further incident, Booth said, adding the suspect and the responding officers were not injured.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(WNEM)
