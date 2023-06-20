MSP investigating report of shots fired, crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An incident in Saginaw involving a report of shots fired and a crash is being investigated by Michigan State Police.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 20, Saginaw City Police received a report that a citizen’s car was shot at by an unknown person(s).

Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said the citizen was able to get the license plate number from the car and the officers spotted it a short time later.

When officers tried to catch up to the suspect car, it took off at a high rate of speed, Gerow said, adding that officers were never in a pursuit situation.

The car crashed near Monroe Street and N. Bates Street and the person(s) fled on foot, Gerow said. He added a K-9 track was attempted, but the person(s) was not found.

No injuries were reported.

Gerow said this case is assigned to MSP for further investigation. MSP Lt. Kim Vetter said they will be following up on it.

