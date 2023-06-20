Narcan stand now offered at East Side Soup Kitchen

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In what is being described as a first-of-its-kind in Saginaw County, TEN16 Recovery Network and the East Side Soup Kitchen are offering a Narcan stand to the public.

It will be available to anyone 24/7. The stand is located next to the Blessing Barn, which offers non-perishable food and items for those who are hungry, when the soup kitchen is closed.

Since 2000, opioid overdose deaths have grown ten-fold in Michigan, according to state of Michigan data.

The East Side Soup Kitchen’s main mission is to feed the hungry, comfort the afflicted, and seek justice for anyone experiencing homelessness. It also wants to be the hope to anyone who needs it. It’s located at 940 East Genesee Ave. in Saginaw.

TEN16 Recovery Network in Midland has served the community since 1979. It offers a range of substance misuse and addiction treatment and support services.

The Narcan stand will be delivered on Tuesday, June 20 at 9 a.m.

