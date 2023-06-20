Nonprofit in need of tools for neighborhood repair project

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The nonprofit group One Week, One Street is recovering from the theft of its trailer earlier this year and still needs tools before its neighborhood revitalization project next week.

“We currently have a group that’s working on outfitting it so that is ready for Monday,” said Arshen Baldwin, an organizer for the nonprofit One Week, One Street.

Back in March, the local community group had its trailer full of tools stolen. Hearing the news, a couple from Isabella County came to the group’s aid by donating a used trailer, but just one week out from its annual home revitalization effort, One Week, One Street still needs to replace all the tools.

“We need branch snippers, needle nose pliers, wrenches, hand saws, hand pruners, hand shovels, hand hoes, screwdrivers, flat heads and Phillips nails, various sizes of staple guns, shears, wire cutters. Anything you can think of, we need it,” Baldwin said.

One Week, One Street puts those tools to work for free, helping fix up people’s homes, but without them Baldwin said the group won’t be able to do a lot of the repairs many homeowners need.

“It affected the money that we now have to allocate towards replacing those tools and it takes away from the residents,” Baldwin said. “It took funds away from the neighbors and being able to provide roofs and provide windows and things of that nature because we do have to replace those items that were stolen.”

One Week, One Street’s efforts this year will be focused on Hazelwood Avenue starting Monday, June 26, helping residents from Hess Avenue to Weber Avenue revitalize their community.

However, much of it cannot happen without any tools.

“We have a group that will repair porches, we have a group that will paint. We need all new paintbrushes now. We have a group that will do small repairs. Those are things that we’re not able to do if we don’t have the tools to do it,” Baldwin said.

One Week, One Street plans to apply for more grants in order to get the money needed to replace what was stolen.

Baldwin said it could take the organization up to a year to replace all of the tools that were stolen.

