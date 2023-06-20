Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit multiple people who were walking across a street in Flint and then fled the scene.

It happened at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 near DuPont Street and W. Paterson Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victims – 24-year-old Chesley Fairhurst, 21-year-old Julyah Donald, and 23-year-old Daisa Janae Jones - were walking across DuPont Street when they were struck by a vehicle headed northbound on Dupont Street, police said.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and has not been found. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

The victims were transported to Hurly Medical Center. Donald and Jones are listed in good condition and Fairhurst is in critical condition, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Flint Police Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

