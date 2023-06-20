Saginaw Area Fireworks needs volunteers for patriotic flag raising

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Area Fireworks is looking for volunteers of all ages to join them in what it calls an “extraordinary event” before the July 4 fireworks show.

A colossal 50 by 80-foot American flag will be raised over the Court Street Bridge in Saginaw on Independence Day. It is part of a partnership with the Special Olympics, boy and girl scouts, veterans, the East Side Soup Kitchen, Heart of the City Autism Group, the Great Lakes Bay Miracle League, and others.

The group said the flag raising will happen precisely at 10 a.m. and allows residents to unite and engage in a “deeply meaningful patriotic gesture.” Diane Makl will perform the National Anthem. After the ascension of the flag, the group is asking volunteers to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in unison.

In a press release, the Saginaw Area Fireworks said coming together extends beyond raising a flag and will promote inclusivity and unity.

The event will need additional volunteers to help lower the flag on July 4 at 4:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks show, which the Saginaw Area Fireworks promises to be “the grandest and most breathtaking ever witnessed in Saginaw,” according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to extend an invitation to individuals of all ages to partake in this momentous occasion,” said Terie Elbers, event coordinator. “If you hold a deep passion for our nation’s values and aspire to contribute to an unforgettable Independence Day celebration, we urge you to join us in raising the flag and making this event an extraordinary success.”

If you want to volunteer or need more information, contact Elbers at terie.elbers@gmail.com.

The Saginaw Area Fireworks is a community-based organization committed to the organization of memorable celebrations for Independence Day. For more information, please visit the website at saginawareafireworks.com.

