SVSU approves tuition increase

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at Saginaw Valley State University will see an increase in their tuition for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.

The University Board of Control increased tuition to $408 per credit hour on Monday, June 19. A student taking 30 credits will pay $12,240, which is an increase of $675 over the prior year.

“The safety and overall well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is my highest priority,” SVSU President George Grant Jr. said. “Raising tuition is never easy or pleasant but given the rate of inflation in recent years and our commitment to meet our students’ needs, this increase is the right decision at this time, as we support needed investments to improve campus safety, and sustain expanded mental health resources, academic support services and more.”

During the same meeting, the board also approved a new three-year contract with SVSU faculty that will provide salary increases of four percent in the first year (2023-24) and three percent in the two following years.

Even with the tuition increase, the board said SVSU still has the lowest undergraduate tuition rate among Michigan’s public universities.

