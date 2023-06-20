‘There’s a need’: Church volunteers host food drive

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local group made the most of the nice weather by giving back on Tuesday, June 20.

Dozens of volunteers from Victorious Believers Ministries packed the church parking lot with boxes of food.

“Great day to be in Saginaw, being a blessing to our community,” one volunteer said.

They started working at 7 a.m. collecting donations for the community and each of the boxes will go toward area food banks.

Pastor Chris Pryor said now that kids are home for the summer, the donations are meant to offset the bigger grocery bill many families face.

“We know children are out of school and parents are needing different things. And just with inflation going on, as a ministry, our job is to be the hands and feet of supporting our people,” Pryor said. “There’s a need so we want to meet that need and be a blessing.”

The church holds a similar food drive every month

