‘There’s a need’: Church volunteers host food drive

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local group made the most of the nice weather by giving back on Tuesday, June 20.

Dozens of volunteers from Victorious Believers Ministries packed the church parking lot with boxes of food.

“Great day to be in Saginaw, being a blessing to our community,” one volunteer said.

They started working at 7 a.m. collecting donations for the community and each of the boxes will go toward area food banks.

Pastor Chris Pryor said now that kids are home for the summer, the donations are meant to offset the bigger grocery bill many families face.

“We know children are out of school and parents are needing different things. And just with inflation going on, as a ministry, our job is to be the hands and feet of supporting our people,” Pryor said. “There’s a need so we want to meet that need and be a blessing.”

The church holds a similar food drive every month

Read next:
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Suspect vehicle
Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
Generic police lights
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Deadly motorcycle crash
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck
ARCHIVO - Esta foto sin fechar suministrada por OceanGate Expeditions en junio de 2021 muestra...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on...
One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash
The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the...
Bay City restaurant shares plans following April fire
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

‘It was a shock’: Multiple Bay City Schools coaches terminated
Suspect vehicle
MSP investigating report of shots fired, crash
‘This is crime prevention’: Genesee Co. launches Job Court program
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase