Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck

ARENAC Co., Mich. (WNEM) – Three people were killed following a crash in Arenac County on Sunday.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 at M-13 and Bordeau Road.

A motorcycle was traveling northbound on M-13 when it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was making a left turn onto Bordeau from M-13, Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre said.

The motorcyclist - Jacob Noah Southgate, of Akron – and the male passenger in the pickup – Larry Foster, of Standish – were pronounced dead at the scene, McIntyre said.

The driver of the pickup – Dora Foster, of Standish – later died at a hospital.

The motorcyclist’s speed was a factor in the crash, McIntyre said.

