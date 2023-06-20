Warmth continues with hazy skies

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hazy skies have seemingly been a constant over the last few days, especially with it even more evident this morning. Air quality is still dipping to the “Moderate,” or even “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” ranges. However, smoke is expected to thin a bit into the afternoon which would allow air quality levels to recover a bit!

Changes in the forecast this morning regard the rain chances at the end of the week and the weekend. We’re cautiously optimistic about it, but our confidence is slowly growing as we’re seeing signs of showers trying to move in, especially by the second half of the weekend. Take a look at where those chances currently stand in our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Out the door this morning it’s very comfortable with temperatures in the middle 50s up north, but still closer to 60 south. The Thumb is also residing in the lower 60s. Temperatures will soar to around 80 degrees just by noon alone! Eventually, highs reach up to around 83 in the Tri-Cities, though Flint could come closer to 85 degrees. Other than the haze, which will improve this afternoon, the only other thing of note today will be a northeast wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. This breeze is slightly stronger than Monday.

Tuesday sees highs in the lower to middle 80s. (WNEM)

Sunny skies are going to carry through the daytime, but there will be some development of fair-weather clouds in our southern row of counties during the afternoon. These could actually bring a brief shower or sprinkle, but it’s a small chance at 10% or less. Don’t bank on seeing a shower, but seeing one would be refreshing! Those best chances run from 4 PM to 9 PM.

Flint could get lucky seeing a pop-up shower this afternoon! (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies will carry on the rest of the evening and night with lows falling to around 61 degrees. The wind will remain northeasterly initially, then turn easterly. Wind speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night falls into the middle 50s north with low 60s south. (WNEM)

Wednesday (First Day of Summer!)

These conditions recently have certainly felt like summer, but we’ll officially begin the new season at 10:57 AM with the summer solstice. At that exact point, the northern hemisphere will be at maximum tilt towards the Sun!

Highs will reach up to 85 with sunny skies, quite fitting weather for the first day of summer too! The wind will remain northeasterly with a speed of 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it’ll be a great day with a pleasant evening, then a mostly clear night with lows falling to 60 degrees Wednesday night.

Wednesday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Rain Chances Returning?

The Rex Block in the jet stream we’re currently under -- which essentially just blocks storm system advancement -- is expected to break down heading into the weekend. This will allow everything to be able to “flow” again over the Great Lakes, especially any moisture and low pressure systems. We’re expecting just that by the end of the week and the weekend, where first moisture starts to return on the northwestern edge of a low to our south. This could potentially re-introduce showers to Mid-Michigan Friday afternoon. We’re keeping an eye on this!

Into the weekend once the block fully breaks down, a larger low pressure system could move across the Great Lakes bringing a cold front on Sunday (along with even better rain chances), then continued scattered showers on Monday. This is also something we’re keeping an eye on, but starting to feel a bit better about. As always, stay tuned for updates from the TV5 First Alert Weather Team as the week goes on!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.