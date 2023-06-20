You guessed it... warm & dry for Wednesday

High temperatures for Wednesday, June 21st.
High temperatures for Wednesday, June 21st.(WNEM)
By Chris Easlick
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For as nice as it has been, and as enjoyable as it has been for outdoor plans, this forecast is starting to feel a little stale!

Warm and largely dry conditions are expected to linger through much of this week, and if we’re being honest, it’s getting pretty boring writing about it! It would be nice if we could keep the dry and pleasant weather around most of the time, while also balancing it out with a few days of rain here and there. Hopefully as we head into next week things take a turn as we’re still included in the “wetter than normal” category for the rain outlook in days 6-10, but we’re in believe it when we see it mode.

Until then, more of the same.

This Evening & Overnight

There is a very small chance, emphasis on small, for a shower this evening around the southern Saginaw Valley and I-69 corridor. A northeasterly wind meeting a southeasterly wind may be enough to trigger some upward motion which could lead to a spotty shower. Don’t get your hopes up as the coverage is expected to be minimal, but with outdoor plans tonight, we wanted to at least highlight the possibility. Even if you’re lucky enough, it likely wouldn’t be anything meaningful.

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s this afternoon will drop through the 60s and 70s this evening, before landing in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows. Winds will remain light, 5 to 10 miles per hour at most, overnight out of the east northeast direction.

Skies will be mostly clear to clear overnight after any clouds from this afternoon diminish.

Wednesday

Don’t expect much change on Wednesday, with more sunshine expected through the day. Some occasional haze still looks possible, but all signs are pointing to any haze/smoke being on the thinner side.

East northeasterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour, will remain in place, keeping our lakeshore areas in the 60s and 70s. However, 80s will be common inland, with those near US-127 and western sections of I-69 being the warmest in our area with middle to upper 80s.

A small chance of a shower will exist on Wednesday evening, similar to tonight. This is not a shower chance to plan around or count on, but just something we want you to be aware of just in case.

Skies will clear out Wednesday night, with lows falling into the 50s and 60s once again.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
One person is dead and another is injured after a single car crash on northbound I-675 on...
One dead, another injured after expressway interchange crash
The owner of the Bay City building that caught fire on Tuesday spoke about the loss of the...
Bay City restaurant shares plans following April fire
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

First Alert: Tuesday afternoon, June 20
Tuesday sees highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Warmth continues with hazy skies
First Alert: Tuesday morning, June 20
First Alert Forecast: Monday evening, June 19