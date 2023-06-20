You guessed it... warm & dry for Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For as nice as it has been, and as enjoyable as it has been for outdoor plans, this forecast is starting to feel a little stale!

Warm and largely dry conditions are expected to linger through much of this week, and if we’re being honest, it’s getting pretty boring writing about it! It would be nice if we could keep the dry and pleasant weather around most of the time, while also balancing it out with a few days of rain here and there. Hopefully as we head into next week things take a turn as we’re still included in the “wetter than normal” category for the rain outlook in days 6-10, but we’re in believe it when we see it mode.

Until then, more of the same.

This Evening & Overnight

There is a very small chance, emphasis on small, for a shower this evening around the southern Saginaw Valley and I-69 corridor. A northeasterly wind meeting a southeasterly wind may be enough to trigger some upward motion which could lead to a spotty shower. Don’t get your hopes up as the coverage is expected to be minimal, but with outdoor plans tonight, we wanted to at least highlight the possibility. Even if you’re lucky enough, it likely wouldn’t be anything meaningful.

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s this afternoon will drop through the 60s and 70s this evening, before landing in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows. Winds will remain light, 5 to 10 miles per hour at most, overnight out of the east northeast direction.

Skies will be mostly clear to clear overnight after any clouds from this afternoon diminish.

Wednesday

Don’t expect much change on Wednesday, with more sunshine expected through the day. Some occasional haze still looks possible, but all signs are pointing to any haze/smoke being on the thinner side.

East northeasterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour, will remain in place, keeping our lakeshore areas in the 60s and 70s. However, 80s will be common inland, with those near US-127 and western sections of I-69 being the warmest in our area with middle to upper 80s.

A small chance of a shower will exist on Wednesday evening, similar to tonight. This is not a shower chance to plan around or count on, but just something we want you to be aware of just in case.

Skies will clear out Wednesday night, with lows falling into the 50s and 60s once again.

