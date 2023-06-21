Baker College standing against tuition increase

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - As other colleges in Michigan increase tuition rates, the Baker College Board of Directors approved a tuition freeze.

The board said Baker College stands on the commitment of assisting students with receiving quality education at an affordable rate. Baker College announced the freeze for the fall semester for undergraduate programs, as well as a reduction in graduate tuition and free housing opportunities.

“For so many, the desire to attend college is overshadowed by the inability to do so affordably. At Baker, we want to do what we can to ensure those that want a degree can find a tenable path to earning one,” said Denise Bannan, PhD, chair of Baker College Board of Directors.

The college said free housing is available for the 2023-24 academic year. Students looking for affordable tuition and free housing are encouraged to contact the director of admissions, Amanda Gebhardt-Keeton, at agebha06@baker.edu or 810-510-4915.

Baker College (Baker College)

“For Baker College to remain true to its mission, we are committed to putting our students first and to providing unique and impactful programs and services that allow more students to access a quality post-secondary education. We don’t want cost to be why students defer their educational dreams,” said Jacqui Spicer, EdD, Baker College president.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.