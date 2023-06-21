Bay City bakery celebrates first day of summer with hot dogs

Bay City’s Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery celebrated the first day of summer by giving the first 100 customers free hot dogs on bakery fresh buns.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery celebrated the first day of summer by giving the first 100 customers free hot dogs on bakery fresh buns.

“The community is very good to us. They’re a great support. We have a great business going on here and it’s all because of them,” said Peggy Burke, clerk at the bakery.

Barney’s carries a wide variety of fresh baked goods and sweets. The bakery is located at 421 S. VanBuren St. in Bay City and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Read next:
Special meeting scheduled after union approves no confidence vote in police chief
Burton Police Department car.
Two teens killed, two others injured in crash
Police lights generic
Next court date set for former Genesee Co. clerk
John Gleason
State debt scam letter circulating; residents beware
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Family Fun Fest
Multiple people arrested at family festival
Motorcycle crash
Three people killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Suspect vehicle
Man arrested following assault, fires, police chase
Generic police lights
Police searching for driver who hit pedestrians, fled
Bay City Public Schools is parting ways with multiple coaches.
‘It was a shock’: Bay City Schools terminates multiple coaches

Latest News

Bay City bakery celebrates first day of summer with hot dogs
BCI Foods Inc. is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of chicken noodle soup products.
Tasty Kitchen chicken noodle soup recalled
Auburn Cornfest
Chamber upset with cancelation of Cornfest
Burton Police Department car.
Special meeting scheduled after union approves no confidence vote in police chief