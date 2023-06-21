Bay City bakery celebrates first day of summer with hot dogs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery celebrated the first day of summer by giving the first 100 customers free hot dogs on bakery fresh buns.

“The community is very good to us. They’re a great support. We have a great business going on here and it’s all because of them,” said Peggy Burke, clerk at the bakery.

Barney’s carries a wide variety of fresh baked goods and sweets. The bakery is located at 421 S. VanBuren St. in Bay City and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

